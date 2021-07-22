Teachers flock TSC seeking transfers from Marsabit after attack

Dozens of non-local teachers working in Marsabit County have since Monday flocked TSC offices seeking to be transferred to other regions.

Most of those seeking transfers are from neighbouring Samburu County.

This follows last week’s attack by unknown assailants that targeted three non-local teachers in the Forole area.

One teacher, Jeremy Eyapan Long’enje, was killed and two others suffered severe gunshot injuries.

The restive region depends largely on teachers from other parts of Kenya, and, therefore, the decision by many non-local teachers to seek transfers could disrupt learning.

Led by Dickson Lenagori, they alleged that bandit attacks are targeting non-locals who work in Marsabit County.

Mr Lenagori urged TSC to transfer them to safer places to avert more deaths.

“We are not guaranteed security and we feel non-locals are being targeted in Marsabit County. We, therefore, urge TSC to transfer us from the region and take us to safer places,” he said.

National government’s responsibility

However, the TSC has not stated whether it will allow the transfers.

In February this year, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) called on the national government to improve security in banditry-prone areas so that normal learning in schools could be guaranteed.

Knut secretary-general Collins Oyuu said it remains the national government’s responsibility to ensure every teacher, like any other citizen, is secure.

“Teachers have those who depend on them daily. The national government has to ensure security improves (in) the banditry-prone areas of Kapedo, Baragoi and other regions so that teachers can continue discharging their responsibility uninterrupted,” Mr Oyuu said on February 8.

The never-ending insecurity in northern Kenya, he said, had hampered quality education.

“We are aware of insecurity in these volatile regions. We appeal to the State to ensure the security of children and teachers because education is also key in changing the perceptions marginalised communities,” he added.

Mr Oyuu also noted that the delocalisation policy is hurting families as it denies married teachers transferred to far-flung areas the right to enjoy time with their families.

Despite significant progress in education, northeastern counties have lagged and this has been blamed on inadequate teaching staff, harsh climatic conditions and insecurity.