Two killed, goats stolen as bandits launch attack in Isiolo

Isiolo herder

A man and his daughter graze goats in Gotu, Isiolo County. Two people were on July 20, 2021 killed by armed bandits and another injured in two separate attacks in Merti, Isiolo.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Two people were Monday evening killed by armed bandits and another injured in two separate attacks in Merti, Isiolo.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Armed bandits kill two in Isiolo attacks

  2. Mombasa health workers issue strike notice

  3. PRIME Mother of Kitengela’s missing twins speaks out

  4. Registrar sets record straight in Sh200m land dispute

  5. Five killed in fresh Elgeyo Marakwet clashes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.