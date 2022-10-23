Police officer shoots dead two colleagues at Moyale Police Station

A police officer has shot dead his colleagues during a melee at Moyale Police Station.

A police officer has shot dead two fellow officers and injured two others during a melee at Moyale Police Station on Sunday morning at around 6.10 am.

The bodies of the deceased officers have since transferred to Moyale Sub-County Hospital awaiting post-mortem while one of the injured officers, who was shot in the arm, is in a critical condition.

The other victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Marsabit County commissioner Paul Rotich confirmed the incident and said the motive of the attacks still remains unknown.

