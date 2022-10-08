Tharaka Nithi policeman suffers serious burn injuries after boiling water attack

A police officer based at Makutano Police Station in Tharaka Nithi County is fighting for his life in hospital after he was reportedly burnt with hot water by his wife.

Tharaka North police commander Kimanzi Mwangangi said the officer is admitted at Gatunga Catholic Mission Hospital with severe burns on the face, chest and right hand.

“The officer from Makutano Police Station was scalded badly on the chest, right hand and on the face with hot water by his wife,” said Mr Mwangangi.

He said the officer is responding well to treatment and could now speak and stand.

He said the couple had some domestic disagreements.

Mr Mwangangi said legal action will be taken against the suspect and warned couples against killing or hurting each other when differences arise.

“Married couples must embrace dialogue in solving their differences and not committing suicide, killing or even hurting each other,” he said.

He advised that if partners could not solve their differences indoors, they should engage their parents, church leaders or counseling experts to avoid ugly actions.

Last week, a senior police officer based at Chogoria Police Station in Maara died by suicide by hanging in his rented house in Chogoria town.

County Police Commander Donatha Chali Kiplagat said police could not immediately establish what pushed the officer to end his life as he did not even leave behind a suicide note.

On the same week, a woman killed his husband before committing suicide by hanging at Giampampo market in Muthambi Sub County.

A man from Igambang’ombe also hanged himself leaving a suicide note stating that he had made the decision because his wife had marital affairs with other men.