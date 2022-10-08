Glowing tributes as architect 'killed' by wife is buried in Tharaka Nithi

Though a sorrowful ceremony, the burial of Chuka University architect and Head of the Estates Department Moses Kirimi and his wife Pamela Wanja was marked with glowing tributes from family, neighbours and the leaders.

The remains of the two were buried on Friday at Kamacuku in Muthambi, Tharaka Nithi County in a ceremony attended by local leaders led by Governor Muthomi Njuki and MPs; Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe) and Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka).

Also present were former Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa, former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka and Chuka University acting VC Dorcas Isutsa.

Mr Kirimi, a prominent architect was reportedly killed by his wife before she died by suicide by hanging two weeks ago following domestic misunderstandings.

The couple left behind three children – two sons who are in primary school and a firstborn daughter who is in Form Three at Chuka Girls’ High School.

During the ceremony, speaker after speaker mourned Kirimi as a development-conscious person who served both the government and private sector diligently.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki pays last respect to Chuka University architect and Head of Estates Department Moses Kirimi and his wife Pamela Wanja during their burial ceremony at Kamacuku in Muthambi. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

Governor Njuki who described Kirimi as a personal friend said he will be remembered for designing most of the magnificent buildings including the modern Chuka County Referral Hospital outpatient building and a monument in Chuka town that was unveiled by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to mark the town’s 100-years anniversary.

He said Kirimi was also his private consultant and had designed several buildings.

“We are today laying to rest a great couple that touched many lives and which has left a big gap, especially in the engineering industry and business sector,” said Mr Njuki.

Mr Murugara said Kirimi designed almost all buildings at the recently chattered Tharaka University and Marimanti Kenya Medical Training College campus while MP Kareke remembered him for designing Chuka University Chogoria Campus buildings.

Prof Isutsa described Kirimi as a hardworking person who not only worked for pay but even to see perfect things.

He said the deceased will be remembered for designing various modern buildings at the university including the iconic Food Science block.

Chuka University staff present a song during the burial ceremony of the varsity's Architect and Head of Estates Department Moses Kirimi and his wife Pamela Wanja at Kamacuku in Muthambi. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

The leaders including the clergy decried increased cases of suicide and murder in the county in the last two months and urged people suffering from depression to seek guidance and counseling.

The recent case involves an army soldier from Muthambi in Maara constituency who died by suicide on Thursday night at his home bringing to 10 the number of cases reported in the county in the last two weeks.

MP Munene urged married couples to seek intervention from their parents, clergy, or even professional counselors when differences arise and not kill each other or die by suicide leaving the children and relatives suffering.

“Let married partners seek advice from other people including parents when they cannot settle themselves,” said MP Munene.

The couple solemnised their marriage recently in a private event that was attended by only the officiating officials and a photographer and had plans to organize a big ceremony in December as they opened their newly constructed homestead.