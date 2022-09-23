Police officer arrested for stabbing colleague

A police officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) was arrested by his colleagues after he stabbed another officer, while they were at their residence.

According to the police report, Mr James Lutoma, who is attached to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), allegedly assaulted Mr John Kithaka before other officers attached to the Central Division in Nairobi managed to nab him.

The culprit is yet to reveal why he stabbed his colleague using a kitchen knife.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and he was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition. The scene was visited and a kitchen knife was recovered and kept as an exhibit. The suspect was kept under custody,” the report reads in part.

Officer takes off with OB book

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to Kikuyu Police Station in Kiambu County was nabbed by his colleagues after he snatched the Occurrence Book (OB) and ran away with it towards Kiambu town.

Constable Marcel Wekesa, who is suspected to have been intoxicated, reported to the station at 7pm as the night guard but left the office two and a half hours later.

“He was nabbed harassing members of the public and he even cocked the rifle while threatening to shoot them. The said officer was disarmed and escorted to the station where he was booked. After a while the said officer grabbed the Occurrence book from the report desk and ran away with it towards Kikuyu town,” a police report reads in part.

Also Read: AP officer kills reveller over woman

His colleagues ran after him and managed to recover the said OB book at Makutano area.

For the last three years, the National police service has raised concerns over officers who are suffering mentally.

Mental health among officers

Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai in a statement issued recently said that a total of 2000 police officers in the country were mentally unfit to be in the service.

In July this year, he said that the findings were established after medical examinations were conducted on police officers.

“We have subjected all the officers to medical examinations, and to our surprise, we got a big number. We isolated almost 2,000 police officers who are unfit to do their law enforcement work,” said Mr Mutyambai.