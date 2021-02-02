Marsabit ethnic caucus wants Kenya to have a rotational presidency

Six minority ethnic groups in Marsabit County have backed the proposed rotational presidency system, saying that it will help stem the recurrence of ethnic violence often witnessed after elections.

Speaking during their caucus elections in Marsabit town on Monday the group, known as Kona Tribe, said a rotational presidency would also help reduce ethnic tension. T

he tribe’s chairperson, Mr Abdirahman Shariff, said the system would help uproot social tensions that stem from real or apparent marginalisation of other ethnic communities.

“The only way to stem the political heat we always witness when a General Election approaches is to embrace a rotational presidency to ensure inclusivity of all communities,” Mr Shariff said.

He said leaders must embrace inclusivity and be sensitive to the ethnic differences that exist in the country.

He said Kenya should borrow from countries which have a rotational presidency system.

Mr Hussein Bachu, a member of the tribe, also said that those in power tend to disproportionately distribute national resources to their regions or hand more senior government jobs to people from their communities.

The Kona Tribe, which comprises the Somali, Arab, Asharaf, Hindu, Barawa and Nyamwezi, also felt left out in most government appointments both at the county and national levels.

The tribe’s incoming leader, Asha Abdinassir, decried marginalisation by the county government. She urged county leaders to ensure that women are included in all levels of governance for long-lasting peace in the region.

“We wish to ask both the county and national governments to stop relegating our communities to the periphery in governance issues,’’ Ms Abdinassir said.

She added that they would make public their political stand in the near future.

They urged Marsabit County Governor Mohamud Ali to fulfil campaign pledges he made to the community in 2017.

Recently, Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan proposed a five-year rotational presidency to ensure that each ethnic group in the country has a chance to hold the highest office on the land.

Ms Hassan proposed that a presidential candidate should not be allowed to run for office if he or she is from the same ethnic group as the current president or the four preceding presidents.

