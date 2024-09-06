Justice Anthony Mrima elected to Judicial Service Commission, to replace David Majanja

Justice Anthony Charo Mrima of the Kitale High Court has been elected the new judges’ male representative at the Judicial Service Commission.

He emerged the winner after garnering 95 votes in elections by the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) held in Kisumu. The poll was overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Presiding Officer Justus Mbithi and his deputy Hellen Namwaka.

In the results announced by Association President Justice Stephen Radido, Justice Mrima beat his two rivals - Justices Sila Munyao and James Olola Otieno of the Environment and Lands Court. They managed 27 votes and 15 votes respectively.

Justice Mrima now replaces Justice David Majanja who was re-elected in May and died on July 10 this year.

He asked for time to come up with priority areas to focus on during his tenure.

"I cannot tell you what I intend to do now. Allow me to go in first and see how it looks then I will be able to address that," said Justice Mrima.

He also rooted for independence of the judiciary, vowing to follow the Constitution in his new role at the Commission.