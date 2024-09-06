Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Ndung'u dies.

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung'u has died.

Mr Ndung'u died on Friday while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital, his younger brother Daniel Njoroge confirmed.

He, however, did not disclose the illness that killed the Deputy Governor.

"It's sad that my brother has died. He died this evening at around 6pm while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. It has dealt a blow to our family. May his soul rest in peace," said Mr Njoroge.

President William Ruto was among those who sent condolences to the family for the loss of their kin.

The president said he was saddened by the news of the passing away of the Deputy Governor Mr Ndung’u.

"He was a progressive leader who worked tirelessly for the greater good of the people of Lamu. Our love and prayers to the family, friends and the people of Lamu County at this sad moment," said the President.

Lamu Women Representative Muthoni Marubu also posted on her Facebook page saying "To God we come and to God we shall return. Until we meet again dear brother. It is well with your soul Raphael Munyua, Deputy Governor Lamu County Government. May you rest in peace."

Mr Ndung'u was born in Umoja area of Mpeketoni Division, Lamu West.

He went to Umoja Primary School before joining Mpeketoni Secondary School. He later joined Kenyatta University where he pursued an Architectural Mathematics course.

Before becoming the Deputy Governor for Lamu County under Governor Issa Timamy in August 2022, Mr Ndung'u also served as the Health Executive for Lamu County under former Governor Fahim Yassin Twaha.

He has also worked with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) both in Kenya and Tanzania before joining politics for the first time as Fahim Yassin Twaha's running mate in the 2013 General Election which they lost to Mr Timamy.

In the 2022 General Election, Mr Ndung'u crossed over to Mr Timamy as his running mate and managed to defeat then-incumbent Twaha, hence becoming Deputy Governor, a position he served till his untimely death on Friday, September 6, 2024.