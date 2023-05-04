Kindiki steps up bid to stamp out Marsabit ethnic wars

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced a raft of measures the government plans to put in place to rein in ethnically motivated killings in Marsabit county.

Speaking on Wednesday after a security meeting in Marsabit town, Prof Kindiki expressed shock over the barbaric killings, which, he said, were chiefly perpetrated by “local warlords” who profit from the violence.

“Having deliberated with the county security team, we have decided to institute a raft of measures that will go a long way in completely nipping in the bud Marsabit’s ethnic killings,” Prof Kindiki said.

He regretted that the ethnically motivated killings had continued to claim innocent lives even as the perpetrators enjoyed their freedom.

At least 11 people have been killed by unknown assailants in the past two months.

The government, Prof Kindiki pledged, would first and foremost work to dismantle the criminal networks that allowed ethnic warlords to thrive and plan their nefarious missions.

He said investigations were underway and the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the violence and their financial sponsors was imminent. Among the suspects are political and religious leaders in the county.

He added that all politicians had been put on the government’s radar and were being closely monitored to establish their links, if any, to the inter-ethnic conflict. Anyone found culpable for the killings, pledged the minister, would be prosecuted regardless of their social status.

He warned local leaders against inciting communities.

A major shake-up in the county’s security set-up could be in the offing after Prof Kindiki hinted at “depoliticising” security organs to boost their effectiveness.

Transfer of officers

Among the expected changes include the transfer of all officers who have served in the region for more than three years.

Prof Kindiki also revealed that measures have been put in place to seal off Marsabit Forest, which he said bandits are using as a hideout.

He also hinted at re-introducing forced disarmament to mop up illegal firearms, while explaining that the government was hesitant to include Marsabit County among the disturbed counties due to its unique security challenges.

On a day that the media fraternity was celebrating World Press Freedom Day, the CS commended journalists for their work, saying, the government has no intention of infringing on their rights and freedoms.

And, commenting on the Shakahola cult killings, Prof Kindiki said the government had nothing to hide and would divulge all information to the media. Authorities have sealed off the area after Prof Kindiki declared it a “disturbed area” and an operation zone.

Marsabit County Government Spokesperson Alexander Barille had accused security organs in the county of failing to act on the intelligence provided by members of the county community policing initiative.

“The government should take a completely different approach in dealing with the security crisis lest we return to the anarchy witnessed last year,” he said.