Bandits kill three, including children, in Marsabit attack

Three herders were killed and one injured in a Wednesday morning bandit attack at Korolle area in Kargi location, Marsabit County.

Kargi assistant chief Mohamud Arbelle confirmed that two children and one man were killed by suspected bandits in the local grazing fields, about 20 kilometres from Kargi town, at around 2am on Wednesday.

“As we speak, three people are dead while a fourth one has been admitted at Kargi Hospital with bullet wounds,” Mr Arbelle said.

The injured herder was left with bullet wounds and is awaiting referral to Marsabit Hospital.

The Nation has learnt that attackers started shooting indiscriminately from the bushes in the dead of the night before making away with at least 1,000 goats and sheep.

Marsabit County police commander Robinson Mboloi told the Nation that security officers have been dispatched to calm tensions in Kargi and to pursue the attackers. He said more detailed information will be relayed after the officers assess the level of damage caused by the bandits.

“We have dispatched a team of multi-agency security officers to the area and more information about the attack will follow,” Mr Mboloi said.

The latest attack comes amid claims from Laisamis residents that some runaway bandits from neighbouring Samburu County have been spotted in the region since the government announced a massive security operation in the six North Rift counties.

Last month, a section of rights activists demanded to know why the government failed to include Marsabit in the list of the disturbed counties amid fears that bandits would seek refuge in the area.

