Four family members shot dead by unknown assailants in Marsabit

Four family members were on Tuesday shot dead by unknown assailants in the Midrock area along Marsabit -Badasa road.

According to Songa sub-location Assistant Chief Luka Lotipayangi, the victims are a retired police officer, his wife, one child, and another male relative who were traveling from Marsabit town to Songa -Badasa location.

Two other occupants whose identities were yet to be disclosed were also seriously injured during the attack.

The injured persons have been rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital for urgent medical care while the bodies were yet to be removed from the ill-fated car by press time.

The assailants opened fire on a Toyota Probox vehicle that was almost crossing a river.

The assailants sprayed the windscreen of the vehicle with bullets and killed four occupants on the spot.

The recent incident brings the number of people killed in alleged ethnic clashes to seven people in less than two weeks.

Last Friday, local leaders called for Marsabit to be included among the troubled counties and demanded that security operation should be mounted to mop up illegal firearms in the civilians’ hands.

Marsabit County Assembly Peace Committee Chairperson Tura Ruru told the press that plans were afoot to petition the government to return security operation in the county.

“We strongly condemn the return of heinous killings that saw this town nearly sink into a ghost town in 2022. We appeal to the security agencies and President William Ruto to act in haste before things get out of hand again in Marsabit county,” Mr Ruru said.

He spoke after the county assembly’s committee was holed up in a day-long peace meeting with the local community leaders.

The meeting was prompted by the return of sporadic killings by unknown assailants who target innocent residents.

The latest killing of a guard who was manning one of the food joints at the heart of Marsabit town on Thursday night appeared to be a retaliatory attack.

Gunned down

On Tuesday last week, a 38-year-old woman and a mother of two were gunned down along the Marsabit-Badasa road while coming from the market in Marsabit town.

A boda boda operator who was carrying the deceased also sustained serious bullet wounds on his legs during the attack.

The two were attacked at the very spot where unknown assailants opened fire on a lorry ferrying passengers from Marsabit town to Badasa area ending up killing six and seriously injuring 11 others in November 2021.

Mr Tura appealed to President William Ruto to act tough and in haste before the county plunged back into the bloody days like in 2022 that prompted the previous regime to institute a security operation and dusk-to-dawn curfew for three months in the county.

Similar sentiments were made by North Horr MCA Sora Guyo, Rendille community Peace Committee Chairperson Fred Lekesike, and former Sagante Jaldesa MCA Adan Chukulisa.

Marsabit County government spokesperson Roba Gambare consoled the bereaved families and strongly condemned the recent killings in Marsabit town.

He blamed the sporadic killings in Marsabit on the disarmament of the national police reservists who played key roles in combating criminal activities alongside the national police service officers.

He appealed for unity and cohesion among the local communities to help smoke out all the criminals living among them.

Mr Gambare called on the government to return the NPR guns.

Marsabit County Commissioner Norbert Komora expressed disgust and shock at the senseless killings of a harmless and innocent woman who had just left the market.

He revealed that the DCI officers were following crucial leads that could help bring the killers to book after recovering used cartridges from the crime scenes.