Govt extends Marsabit curfew by 30 days

The Ministry of Interior has extended the curfew in Marsabit county that begun on May 2 by a further 30 days, starting today.

In a gazette notice released June 2 by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i says the threat of insecurity posed by disturbances occurring in the county necessitated the extension.

"The order shall apply during the hours of darkness between 6 o'clock in the evening and 6 o'clock in the morning with effect from June 1, 2022 and shall remain in effect for a period of 30 days," the notice states in part.

It adds, “Under this order there shall be no public gatherings processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in writing by the Inspector General of the National Police Service.”

Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich had last week hinted that the ongoing operation Rudisha Amani Marsabit would continue even after the lapse of the initial 30-day curfew period.

Mr Rotich had told a multi-agency security meeting with chiefs and assistant chiefs from North Horr, Durkana, Turbi-Bubisa and Marsabit North sub counties that the operation will have to go on until the entire county was been declared safe.

The operation’s commander, Mr Bernard Kituku Mbatha, also reiterated the same saying that the operation will only end after the multi-agency team sent to calm the region has achieved its targets.

The operation that begun on May 2, extending to Komu-Sublocation in the neighbouring Isiolo county and Sololo area near the Kenya-Ethiopia border, seeks to weed out illegal firearms being used by bandits in the county and arrest suspects behind the criminal acts.

Tens of firearms have been recovered and suspects arrested in the operation with the latest catch taking place on Tuesday May 31 when recovered six AK 47 rifles, one FN firearm (an American weapon made mainly for use by the disciplined forces), a pair of jungle police uniform and an undisclosed number of ammunition.

“Nine militia members were also apprehended and are in custody,” the National Police Service (NPS) had said of the operation.

The recovery happened days after the closure of Kom Durte Mining field by Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding.

Interior CS had attributed the proliferation of illegal weapons in the region to the mining operations in the area during the launch of the operation.

"Illegal mining activities are going on that seem to be funding some of the conflicts in Marsabit. I must say candidly here, we think some resources are being channelled to terrorists’ cells,” the CS said at the time.

On Monday, two Carbine rifles with eight rounds of ammunition that had been surrendered to Goro-Sub location chief Mr Wako Abduba were forwarded to the operation's deputy commander Mr Peter Maasai.

NPS said more weapons have been surrendered.

The multi-agency team of General Service Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit, Quick Response Unit and Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers conducting the operation had nabbed a sub-machine gun, a G3 rifle and hundreds of ammunition and eight suspects arrested in Marsabit Central within 10 days of the start of the operation.

The ammunition included an assortment of 579 live ammunition, 66 spent cartridges and containers of gun oil.