UDM: Mandera is loyal to Raila's Azimio coalition

United Democratic Movement (UDM) has reaffirmed its stay in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, ending speculation that the party was on its way out.

Speaking in Mandera town on Saturday, UDM party leader and the Mandera County Governor Ali Ibrahim Roba said the party fully supports the election of Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

“We are in Mandera today and I want Kenyans to know that UDM is in the Azimio la Umoja coalition to stay. We are today endorsing the candidature of our Presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” Mr Roba said amid loud applause from the crowd.

Mr Roba, now eyeing the Mandera senatorial position, urged locals to come out in large numbers and vote for Mr Odinga.

Mandera United Democratic Movement (UDM) gubernatorial candidate Mohamed Adan Khalif chats with Mr Ali Mohamud, his running mate on May 28, 2022. The duo has pledged to support livelihood in Mandera County. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

“Our county shall only move forward in development if we vote for Mr Odinga. He is the only candidate who will guard devolution that has given life to our county that has been marginalized for over fifty years,” he said.

The UDM party leader used the same forum to present his preferred candidates in the local politics.

In Mandera, UDM has Mr Mohamed Adan Khalif for gubernatorial race deputised by Mr Ali Mohamud.

The parliamentary UDM line-up consists of incumbent members of parliament except for the woman representative and Mandera South parliamentary candidate.

In Mandera East, Mr Omar Maalim will defend his seat on UDM while Mr Abdi Mude will be seeking to retain his seat for Lafey on the same ticket.

A goat painted in red was presented at the United Democratic Movement (UDM) rally in Mandera town on May 28, 2022. UDM leadership has reiterated its support for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

UDM has Mr Yussuf Adan Haji (Mandera West), Mr Hassan Kullow Maalim (Banisa) and Mr Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North).

In Mandera South UDM picked Mr Abduwahab Kore to run against Mr Ali Adan Haji, the incumbent now using the Jubilee ticket.

Ms Umulkher Kassim is the Woman representative UDM candidate against Ms Amina Gedow of United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

“UDM Party has endorsed (for the gubernatorial position) your son who has worked here in Mandera all his life, he served as a civic leader and as a mayor before becoming the county assembly speaker. He lives here and he knows our challenges,” Governor Roba told the crowd.

He added, “His candidature has been blessed by his family and the whole community. He is the best bet for this position”.

According to the outgoing governor, all those seeking election on UDM ticket have in the past stood with the community in all situations.

“All these leaders seeking elections on the UDM ticket have stood with you when you needed them, when there was insecurity here in Mandera, they raised their voices for a better situation,” he said.

While addressing their supporters, Mr Mohamed Adan Khalif underscored the recently unveiled Azimio presidential campaign team for North Eastern.

"The Azimio presidential campaign coordination team for Mandera consist of people who cannot even oversee an election at a ward level. Those of us in the UDM led by Governor Roba will run our campaign independently and deliver for Azimio president and for our UDM party,” he said.

The team is led by Mr Faisal Abass, who lost the Jubilee Party ticket to Mr Adan Mohamed (the former Cabinet Secretary).

Mr Abass joined Mr Hassaon Noor Hassan, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and both were named in the Azimio campaign team.

Mr Noor, Mr Ali Noor Aden (UDA) and Mr Adan Mohamed (Jubilee) are in the race to succeed Governor Ali Roba.

UDM Deputy Party leader, Mr Bashir Abdullahi, MP Mandera North urged locals only to vote for the party’s candidates.