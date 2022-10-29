Two youths killed by an explosive in Mandera

Two teenagers have been killed by an explosive in Mandera.

The two were herding family livestock when they picked a metallic device which later exploded, killing them on the spot.

Mandera Paramount Chief, Issack Adawa Edo alias Chief Borow said the two mistook the device for an old metallic tube only to explode after it was hit on a tree by one of the victims.

"It was an old explosive according to reports we have gathered so far. It had rusted," Chief Adawa said by phone.

The 11:00 am incident caused panic at Corner S settlement along Elwak Wargadud road as the area remains a terror hotspot in Mandera County.

"Children looking after their animals found an explosive on the ground, collected it and threw it to a tree. It exploded and killed them," Mandera South Deputy County Commissioner Mounda Nyamboga said.