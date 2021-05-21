3 police officers killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera

Banisa Sub-county Commissioner Peter Lotulia

Banisa Sub-county Commissioner Peter Lotulia during a function on May 16, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Mr Lotulia, who chairs the Sub-county Security Committee, said the officers from a special operation group were on a routine security patrol when the incident occurred.

Three police officers were killed and three injured on Friday after a roadside explosive hit their vehicle near Darkale centre in Mandera County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa faces arrest  

  2. PRIME Nandi South residents regret stopping Sh50bn dam

  3. Why Joho risks going to jail

  4. Businessman in Sh100m fraud case denied bond

  5. City Hall blocks exhumation of woman buried by Kenyatta Hospital

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.