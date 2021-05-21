3 police officers killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera

Three police officers were killed and three injured on Friday after a roadside explosive hit their vehicle near Darkale centre in Mandera County.

The 7.30 am incident happened along Banisa-Takaba road, according to Banisa Deputy County Commissioner Peter Lotulia.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost security officers in a terror incident. We have launched an operation to smoke out the attackers whom we believe are hiding within [this area],” he said by phone.

Mr Lotulia, who chairs the Sub-county Security Committee, said the officers from a special operation group were on a routine security patrol when the incident occurred.

The administrator said the vehicle was completely damaged by the explosive.

Those injured were taken to Banisa Sub-county hospital ahead of a flight to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

“Enemy back”

In January, Mandera Governor Ali Roba raised the alarm over the rise of Al-Shabaab activities in the area.

A security operation was launched and about four suspected militants arrested but they were never produced in court.

“We carried out a successful security operation from January to March. We managed to restore security but it seems the enemy is back,” Mr Lotulia said.

The administrator admitted challenges in dealing with the insecurity in the area, saying residents continue to keep information from security officers.

“This is a recurring problem but we are determined to deal with it. We are doing everything possible to ensure all is well,” he said.

Changing tack

The State officer could not explain how an area far away from Somalia is recording terror incidents in the county. Banisa borders Ethiopia.

Governor Roba wondered how Kenya failed in dealing with terrorism when Ethiopia seems to be winning.

“What is it that we are not doing right as a country that our neighbours like Ethiopia are doing to have their borders free of Al-Shabaab?”

The governor urged the government to consider reviewing its strategy, warning that his county could soon be under the rule of the terrorists.

He said the terrorists are managing more than 60 per cent of Mandera and that the will of the public is suppressed by terror.