Two police reservists, attackers killed in Wajir Shabaab attack

Police reservists

Two police reservists were on May 12, 2021 killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Wargadud, Wajir County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

