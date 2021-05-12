Two police reservists, attackers killed in Wajir Shabaab attack

Two police reservists were Wednesday morning killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Wargadud, Wajir County.

Security agents responding to the attack managed to gun down two members of the outlawed group, according to senior security officers in Wajir.

Tarbaj Sub-County Police commander Mohamed Learat said a specialised police unit is still trailing the attackers.

“A group of about ten suspected Al-Shabaab militants attempted to destroy a telecommunication mast at Afaad centre in Wargadud at 3 am. Our officers guarding the mast responded leading to a gun battle,” Mr Learat said by phone.

Gun battle

He said two police reservists died in the gun battle.

Other security officers from nearby camps within Tarbaj responded and gunned down the two attackers.

“Surveillance and a search for the attackers is still on as we speak and I am optimistic that our special security forces will catch up with them within the day,” he said.

According to the police, the attackers crossed into Tarbaj from Somalia at an unknown date and have been hiding in the bushes as they planned to carry out a series of attacks in the area.

He said the attackers targeted the mast in order to disrupt communication before proceeding to other targets within the area.

Not locals

“The attackers are not locals but we shall be investigating to know if there is a local hand in their activities,” SCPC said.

In the clash, police recovered two AK-47 rifles and ten magazines loaded with ammunition.

The two police reservists were buried early morning as per the Islamic burial rites.

Mr Learat said the security situation in Tarbaj has normalised despite the ongoing operation by security agencies.