Three teachers ‘missing’ following Mandera terror attack

At least three teachers have been reported missing following a terror attack at a primary school in Mandera County.

Suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists struck a primary school at about 1am on Wednesday, local security agencies said.

Citing a preliminary report from the Libehiya assistant county commissioner, a police report said suspected militants “attacked Libehiya Primary School, targeting three non-local teachers residing in the school compound”.

National Police Reservists responded to the attack and secured the school.

The three teachers could not be accounted for after they ran in different directions.

The armed militants destroyed a communication mast in the town of Libehiya with rocket-propelled grenades and other explosives.

Alungu Police Station

As Libehiya came under attack, another group of militants targeted security installations in Alungu in Lafey sub-county and damaged a communication mast and several vehicles at the Alungu Police Station.

“Today at around [2.30am] two rocket-propelled grenades were fired at [the] Alungu Safaricom mast by persons suspected to be Al-Shabaab terrorists followed by massive gun sounds from AK-47 rifles prompting officers at the camp (both general duty and QRU) to move with speed and respond to contain the situation,” the police report said.

Officers repulsed the attackers after about an hour of gun fighting, the report said.

When the dust settled, it was established that a Safaricom mast and two vehicles had been damaged.

A lorry parked near the mast had six bullet holes, while a Toyota Land Cruiser had bullet holes in the driver's window.