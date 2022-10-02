Bodies of 4 Kenyans killed in Al-Shabaab attack in Somalia ferried home

The bodies of four Kenyans who were killed by Al-Shabaab militants in Gerille, Somalia on Friday were ferried back to Nairobi on Saturday and preserved at the City mortuary awaiting identification and collection by their kin.

The deceased persons, all male adults and employees of Suraw Borehole Drilling Services had gone to drill a borehole in the area when they were attacked and shot by Al-Shabaab militia at their drilling site located about three kilometres off the Kenyan border.

Wajir County Police Commander Mr Daniel Toroitich told Nation that the four that were part of the bodies that have been accounted for after the attack that happened on Friday.

Their bodies were retrieved by Kenyan Soldiers based at the Wajir Air Base and preserved at the Wajir County Referral Hospital mortuary ahead of their transfer to Nairobi.

Also killed in the attack were three local Somalis and five Somali National Army soldiers who were guarding the site.

The attackers also burnt two vehicles and drilling machines belonging to the contractor, a Kenyan.

Kenyans cautioned

The county commander threw in a word of caution to Kenyans planning to travel to Somalia for business or any other activity at this time.

“If you have an undertaking in Somalia at this time, kindly let us know so that we can advise you. The situation there is not good, it is advisable to hold your travel for later,” Mr Toroitich warned.

Somalia has entered a critical moment in history with the setting up of new timelines to “sweep” off Al-Shabaab militia from the country in its renewed fight against the militia.

Consequently, a number of militants have been killed in targeted operations as the country seeks an end to civilians suffering at the hands of the militia that extort and radicalize them against their wishes.

President Hassan Mohamud’s actions in recent weeks have demonstrated Mogadishu’s attempt to achieve the same more than military power as provided by the Somali National Army, ATMIS and the US army to suppress the militia.

About two weeks ago, 27 terrorists were killed in an airstrike requested by the government of Somalia. The terrorists were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde three days prior to the strike.

“The defensive strikes allowed the Somali National Army and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia forces to regain the initiative and continue the operation to disrupt Al Shabaab in the Hiraan region of Central Somalia, the largest combined Somali and ATMIS offensive operation in five years,” read a statement from the US Africa Command.

Mogadishu is seeking support from America and partner states as it enters this critical moment that involves the extension of an olive branch to militants willing to revoke the group, reform and get rehabilitated back into society.

“We believe Al-Shabaab will not end by the barrel of the gun but they are not ready to negotiate. So we have to take them to a place where they prefer to negotiate and put down the lethal tactics they are using right now. This will be done through collaboration with external partners,” he said during a recent interview with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).