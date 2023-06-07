Seven officers injured in morning Shabaab attack in Mandera

At least seven police officers have been injured in renewed suspected al-Shabaab attack in Mandera South.

The seven were travelling in an armoured vehicle from Alungu in neighbouring Lafey sub-county to Elwak for refuelling, according to local security reports.

The report further stated that their vehicle, an armoured 110 Land Rover, was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted along the Alungu-Elwak road.

According to a witness, the vehicle rolled several times after being hit.

"I was coming from the mosque when a police vehicle passed me and I heard a loud noise and saw a pile of dust. It rolled and moved some distance away from the exact spot of the explosion," said a witness, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said locals had reported the presence of men suspected of being members of the al-Shabaab group to the local administration.

"We have al-Shabaab members in this area. The pastoralists meet them every day in the grazing areas and I suspect that this explosive was planted last night to target the security agencies," he said.