Police repulse Shabaab attack on their camp

Police on Sunday thwarted an attack on a security camp by suspected al Shabaab terrorists in Mandera County.

No one was injured during the 9pm incident, officials said.

Border Patrol Unit (BPU) officers in Mandera County managed to repulse an attack on their camp last evening by suspected al Shabaab militants.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said that the attackers used rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) to attack the camp.

“At about 9pm last evening, there was an attempted attack on one of our security camps along the common border with Somalia but our officers managed to repulse the attackers,” he said by phone.

According to Mr Kyatha, all the officers at the camp are accounted for with no injuries and no damage was caused in the incident.

Border with Somalia remains volatile

The BPU camp is at the Sheikh Barrow along the Mandera-Lafey-Elwak Road and was established in 2015 to respond to terror incidents within Fino location.

Mr Kyatha, who chairs the county security committee, said the situation along the common border with Somalia remains volatile due to increased movement of militants.

“Security situation in the area remains unpredictable as we continue receiving intelligence on the movements of the al Shabaab on the Somalia side,” he said.

Ha said the security agencies in the county are on alert following the increased sighting of the militants.

Several security reports have indicated that the militants are on a revenge mission after some fighters were killed by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a clash at Alungo in Mandera Mandera South last month.