Where are our sons and fathers? Kin of terrorism suspects ask Kenyan officials

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Nyambega Gisesa

What you need to know:

  • It is more than a week since Mr Omar, one of the suspects in the 2013 bloody Westgate siege, was kidnapped by hooded men on his way home after being cleared by police.
  • Al-Shabaab and other terrorist organisations have no formal structures through which their activities can be tracked.

That a man who has just been freed by a court can be kidnapped by heavily armed men in one of the most secure neighbourhoods in the city and just metres from the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), speaks volumes on the schemes being employed in fighting al-Shabaab and other groups.

