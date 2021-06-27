Mandera MCAs wants security camps moved from disputed land

A committee of the Mandera County Assembly has recommended the relocation of three security camps from a disputed piece of land, claiming that the owners were duped into entering into a deal with the national government.





The Lands, Housing and Physical Planning committee wants the camps relocated within six months to allow the land owners to start developing their plots.

The committee, chaired by Ms Halima Billow Omar, also recommended a waiver of all accrued land rates since 2015.

The disputed piece of land, comprising of 281 plots, was first occupied by the National Youth Service (NYS) in 2014.

The team had been dispatched to work on the security wall along the Kenya-Somalia border.

A few months later, the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) also set up their camps on the piece of land.

Petition by land owners

Through Warankara MCA Ahmed Gabnan Ali, residents petitioned the county assembly demanding their plots back.

On April 5, 2018, Mr Ali sought a statement from assembly’s Lands committee chairperson regarding the occupation by the security forces of legally owned plots in Barwaqo Location.

The disputed land was surveyed in 2010 by Frontier Engineering Company and locals were allocated plots between 2011 and 2013.

In 2014, the Mandera county government, in consultation with the national government, allowed temporary camping for NYS personnel engaged in building the security wall.

Keep off Al-Shabaab

The wall was to be built along Kenya-Somalia borderline in order to keep off Al-Shabaab militants.

In the same year, more security personnel were deployed due to increased terror attacks.

The assembly established that the Mandera county government consented on the national government’s request without consulting the residents.

Mr Adan Hussein, the Mandera Lands CEC, told the county assembly committee that the security forces were to stay on the land for a limited period.

Plot owners were issued with request letters from the county government but the same did not indicate for how long the security teams would stay on their land.

The Warankara MCA claimed for the past six years, the security agencies have continued to sit on the land, displacing 280 residents.

The camps are also on land meant for a municipal market, three mosques, a health centre, a library and a police post.

The Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) church and a fire station are also among facilities which have lost land to security agencies.

Occupation temporary

The county government declined a request to compensate the plot owners on grounds that the occupation was temporary and that alternative land was being sought for the security agencies.

The county Lands minister said that after several surveys the disputed land was found to be an ideal place to set up security camps.

“Barwaqo was the most suitable site for temporary security camps due to its proximity to the Kenya-Somalia border where the threats emanated from unlike Shafshafey, another area we had proposed,” Mr Hussein is quoted as having told the committee.

He said Mandera county government only facilitated the writing of the letters which were distributed by the local chief.

Land rates

Since 2015, plot owners have continued to pay land rates in order to claim ownership.

While appearing before the committee, Mr Sabriya Hussein Mohamud said they learnt of the occupation of their plots from their chief who issued them with letters requesting for temporary occupation.

Mr Rashid Adan Kullow said he has been unable to develop his three plots that are adjacent to the camps due hostility from the security officers.

“The area near the camps is very risk and due to intimidation and fear of security forces, I cannot settle on my land. I stay in a rented house,” he said.

The plot owners claimed they were never consulted over the temporary occupation of their plots by the security forces.

The Warankara MCA applauded the assembly committee’s decision, calling for a speedy relocation of the security camps.