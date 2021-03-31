Mandera MCAs pass motion to allow building of sub-county offices

Mandera county assembly

Mandera MCAs during debate at the county assembly. They have passed a motion authorising the county government to build sub-county headquarters in Arabia and Kiliweheri.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Mandera MCAs on Tuesday passed a motion allowing the executive to start developing the newly established sub-county headquarters.

