Kenyan student wins Sh2 million in Quran recitation in Dubai

Munira Abdifatah Abdi, 15, is the 2022 Quran recitation champion from Kenya after she emerged eighth in the World Competition held in Dubai.

Munira represented Kenya in the annual event after winning a match-up locally and at the East and Central Africa Competition held in Rwanda in July.

“I am grateful that I finished among the top 10 competitors in Quran recitation in Dubai from a pool of 300 competitors across the world,” she said.

Munira, a student at Mus’ab Educational Centre in Eastleigh, was sponsored by Shekhah Fatimah in the competition that brings together thousands of students from different countries to prove their prowess in reciting sections of the Islamic holy book.

Different angle

She said her seven-day stay in Dubai interacting with students from other countries left her viewing the world from a different angle.

Munira Abdifatah Abdi, 15, a Kenyan student who won Sh2 Million in the World Quran Recitation Competition in Dubai. She finished position eight out of 300.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

“I would like to be a diplomat after school just to be out there representing my country and learning more from other people on how to improve lives back at home,” she said.

She will use some of the money she won to support her family and the rest for her education.

Director Mus’ab Education Centre will keep preparing students for this kind of competitions, said its director Jimale Sheikh.

“This is our second student to win in the competition and we shall keep preparing more others and send them to compete because it is part of our curriculum,” he said.

The school started in 1999 as a madrasa before formal education was introduced in 2012.