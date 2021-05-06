Children in Isiolo hold three-day Quran contest to mark Ramadhan

Quran competition Isiolo

Star of Hope Association Administrator-General Ahmed Sett hands over a certificate to Alio Mohammed who emerged the best in a Quran recitation competition in Isiolo which ended on May 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

A charitable organisation in Isiolo has rolled out a Quran competition for children in a bid to encourage them to memorise its rules of recitation as the world celebrates the holy month of Ramadhan.

