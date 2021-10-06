Ex-Mandera woman rep ditches negotiated democracy, returns to politics

Fathia Mahbub

Former Mandera woman representative Fathia Mahbub who has announced her return into active politics.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Former Mandera woman representative Fathia Mahbub has announced her return into active politics, denouncing the negotiated democracy plan which saw her not seek re-election the 22017 general elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.