Garissa police arrest 3, seize weapons cache after 4-hour chase

By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

  • The regional police commander said the weapons are not from Kenya because they have not been registered in the country.

Police Garissa County have arrested three suspected criminals in a security operation that has seen them recover weapons including eight AK-47 rifles and 2,104 bullets.

