Court halts adoption of Mandera urban development plan

Mandera County’s urban development plan

Mr Salah Maalim Alio (left) confers with a clan elder on January 1, 2022. He has successfully petitioned the Environment and Land Court in Garissa which has blocked the implementation of Mandera County’s urban development plan.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

The Environment and Land Court in Garissa has blocked the implementation of Mandera County’s urban development plan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.