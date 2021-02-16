Concern as Shabaab militants spread across Mandera County

A communication mast that was destroyed by suspected Shabaab militia in a past attack.

Photo credit: File

By  Manase Otsialo

A wave of attacks by the Al-Shabaab that has left death and destruction in its wake in Mandera County, has raised questions about preparedness to fight terror even as the government warned of a local and ominous angle to the problem.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Confusion as Ruto allies back Matiang’i

  2. Commuters enjoy reduced fares as more PSVs join Lamu route

  3. Samburu farmers ordered to quarantine livestock

  4. Naivasha-Malaba railway line rehabilitation 'a master stroke'

  5. Meru County sets up 1,000-unit blood bank

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.