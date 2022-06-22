Activist goes to court seeking list of Mandera county projects

A human rights activist has moved to court seeking a list of projects initiated by the Mandera county government since 2017.

Mr Jamaldin Haji Adan says, in a case filed before the High Court, that the county government and its officials have failed to provide him with the information since November last year.

Mr Jamaldin says in the case that he wrote a letter to the county executive member for Finance and Economic Planning Suleikha Harun in November 23, seeking a report of all projects approved and completed in Lafey, Mandera East, Banissa, Mandera West, Mandera South and Katulo sub-county from 2017 to date.

The former nominated MCA also wanted to be appraised on projects done in new sub-counties of Kiliwehiri and Arabia, in the last financial year and development funds received from the Treasury from 2017 to date.

Mr Jamaldin also sought to be told of pending bills of the county government, status of bills owed to contractors and how many projects were awarded to companies owned by youth, women and persons with disabilities under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) Act.

“The second respondent by virtue of his office is in charge and responsible for the department whose information is being sought by the petitioner and has a constitutional obligation to furnish the petitioner with all the information requested,” he said.

Mr Jamaldin says by denying him the information, the officials have brought dishonour to the public office and have failed to promote confidence and integrity to the office they hold.

He said he has a constitutional right to access information from the county government regarding the financial accountability status as provided under section 4 of the Access to Information Act.

The former MCA official says failure to provide the information as sought is against values and principles of public service.