Isis suspect

Revealed: Makueni doctor who plotted anthrax terror attack in support of ISIS

A medical doctor Mohamed, Abdi Ali accused of being a member of terrorist group ISIS that plotted a biological attack in the country in 2016. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti| Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mohammed Ali was also convicted for possessing videos and images in his three mobile phones and laptops for use in instigating the commission of terrorist acts.
  • The Magistrate also found that Ali being a member of the ISIS terrorist group, organised meetings in support of terrorists.

