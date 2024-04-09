One dead, two injured as Al-Shabaab torch vehicles in Lamu

Police on Tuesday evening were deployed in Milihoi Area, Lamu County following an Al-Shabaab attack that led to a fatality.

Armed militants are said to have taken advantage of the scarce population along the Lamu- Witu- Garsen route to torch several vehicles during the attack.

Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni confirmed the incident saying at least one person has died from the attack.

"I urge members of the public to be on high alert as security agencies are in pursuit of the attackers. One person was killed while two people were injured. They were treated and discharged as they only suffered minor injuries," said Mr Kioni

“Our officers are on the ground."

This comes just a day after the United Kingdom and Australia issued travel advisories to citizens in Kenya citing planned terror attacks.