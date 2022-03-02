Daniel Mutua

Daniel Mutua at his vegetable farm along River Enguli in Makueni County. He is a former sand miner who has turned to a conservationist. 

Pius Maundu

Makueni

Former sand miners in Makueni struggling to eke out a living

By  Pius Maundu

Six years after Makueni County outlawed unregulated sand mining, many rivers and streams in the region are slowly recovering, spawning multiple farming ventures along the waterways that were once battlefields between hirelings of sand merchants and conservationists.

