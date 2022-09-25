Five killed, 11 injured in Mtito Andei road crash

Five people, including three children, died after the matatu they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Mtito Andei Township on September 25, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Five people, including three children, died on the spot Sunday after the matatu they were travelling in rammed into a truck at a notorious black spot near Mtito Andei Township along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Eleven passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Mtito Andei and Makindu Sub-County hospitals for treatment. 

According to Daniel Mutuku, the chairman of Kinatwa Prestige Sacco, the 16-seater matatu registered under the organisation was heading to Nuu Township in Kitui County from Mombasa. 

“Three children aged one, three and four years, a woman and the driver of the matatu died on the spot during the 11 am accident. 

The matatu collided head-on with a lorry after it attempted to overtake another vehicle,” Kibwezi Sub-County Police Commander George Kashmir said. 

The bodies were moved to Makindu Sub-County Hospital mortuary. 

