Don’t pay taxes to Taita Taveta, Governor Mutula Kilonzo tells Mtito-Andei traders

The border row between Makueni and Taita Taveta counties escalated after the two devolved units clashed over a notice issued to traders in Mtito-Andei telling them to prepare for immediate collection of levies and issuance of business permits.

In a letter from the County’s Department of Finance and Economic Planning, the County notifies traders that revenue collected will be deposited into a joint account number 1305279751 domiciled at KCB Voi branch.

“Further to a court order ref; ELC PET NO; 33 of 2021 dated 29/9/2021 issued by Environment and Land Court of Kenya at Mombasa, the general public is hereby notified that the County Government of Taita Taveta has started Collecting County levies and issuing business permits within Mtito Andei,” reads the notice signed by Simeon Mwakio, Director of Revenue Management.

However, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr has accused his Taita Taveta counterpart Andrew Mwadime of defying the Council of Governor’s resolutions.

On January 6, 2023, the governor forwarded the matter to the Council of Governors who started the mediation process to resolve the conflict.

“No one should pay taxes to the Taita Taveta County government. No court in Kenya can alter a boundary of a county. The People of Mtito-Andei ward have an MCA, Woman Rep, senator, and governor. Taita Taveta has defied CoG and we will consequently ignore this piece of paper (court order),” Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said on Wednesday.

Remain calm

“The topic of alteration of county boundaries begins in article 188. Courts have no jurisdiction, read article 163, National Land Commission has no jurisdiction either. In law, jurisdiction is conferred not inferred,” he added.

He asked the people of Makueni to remain calm. He downplayed any likelihood of the town shifting to the Taita Taveta side.

“For now, the people of Makueni should rest easy,” he added.

As the conflict continues to simmer, a section of traders from the town accused Taita Taveta's government of acting out of greed as it seeks to control millions of revenues flowing into the town and inside hotels in Tsavo National Park.

“We can’t be forced to detach ourselves into Taita Taveta. For many years, we have been served for many years under Makueni County Council and now Makueni County Government. Taita Taveta only wants to control millions of money that flow into hotels inside the park and the town from Tourists,” said Josephine Mumbi, a businesswoman and former councilor at Mtito-Andei town.





She questioned why the neighbouring county is concerned about the border issue and not the well-being of the people.

Moving boundaries

“Market cleaning and waste disposal from hotels inside the park is done from the Makueni side. Even the dumpsite is located within Makueni stretch, therefore, Taita Taveta must look at the bigger picture rather than moving boundaries,” Ms Mumbi added.

Kyalo Laiti, a former mayor of Mtito-Andei town confirmed that the notice had been served to several traders. He, however, insisted they would not pay taxes to Taita Taveta County.

Mr Joseph Mutisya, 80 who has lived in the town his entire life, says that the names of various places inside the parks originate from the native Ngulia people, a sub-tribe of the Kamba community, who used to live along river banks within the park.