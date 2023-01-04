Of school fees and food aid in counties’ fight for Mtito Andei

To win the boundary war between it and Makueni County, Taita Taveta is seeking to conquer the hearts and minds of residents of Mtito Andei and surrounding areas — the flashpoint in the raging battle to control revenue millions.

It is a fight that is being fought with subtle weapons using soft power — a bursary cheque here, a food hamper there — but residents oppressed by the high cost of living are only too happy to take what’s offered.

When schools reopen later this month, dozens of Makueni residents will be flocking to government offices in neighbouring Taita Taveta seeking bursaries to sustain the education of their children. Nation understands one is only required to register as a voter in Taita Taveta County to benefit.

Ms Esther Mutemi, a greengrocer in Mtito Andei, is among dozens of Makueni residents who have been drawing millions of shillings in bursaries from Taita Taveta in an arrangement that has added fuel to the fire in the long-running boundary dispute between the two devolved units.

“A friend told me of Taita Taveta’s generosity when I was in financial difficulties in 2019. To my surprise, I received Sh13,000 in bursary after changing my voting station,” Ms Mutemi said.

The story is the same in Landi, Kikwasuni, Matulani, Mang’elete and Nthongoni villages, which border Taita Taveta County.

Official documents seen by Nation show that the Taita Taveta County Government offers at least Sh5,000 for learners in secondary schools and Sh8,000 for college and university students.

Over and above the bursaries and food aid, Nation has established that Makueni residents have also benefited from 400 plastic seats and tents from the Taita Taveta County Government doled out to self-help groups in and around Mtito Andei, who hire them out for a fee.

“Taita Taveta spends millions of shillings to offer services to its residents in Mtito Andei. We give them bursaries and food aid,” a senior Taita Taveta County Government official told Nation.

Balancing act

But it is a delicate balancing act, as a team of county officials led by Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo Kibwezi found out two weeks ago. They were forced to seek refuge at Mtito Andei Police Station after clashing with rowdy youth who repulsed their attempts to hold a rally in the town, which is at the centre of the boundary dispute.

Taita Taveta County Secretary Liverson Mghendi had called the rally to ostensibly educate the public on the implementation of a September 20 court order “appointing the County Government of Taita Taveta to be the sole authority issuing business permits and levying county taxes in Mtito Andei Township”.

The move drew the wrath of Makueni residents and their leaders, who accused the neighbouring county of provocation.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr called out Governor Andrew Mwadime’s administration and went as far as castigating the High Court for “overreaching its mandate”.

Taita Taveta’s overtures to Mtito Andei residents are expected to dominate talks tomorrow when Mr Kilonzo Jnr and Mr Mwadime meet Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru for reconciliation. Beneficiaries of this largesse naturally back the clamour for Makueni to surrender Mtito Andei to Taita Taveta.

“We believe that we are set to benefit more once the Taita Taveta County Government takes full control of Mtito Andei,” a prominent businessman in the town told Nation on condition of anonymity.

Proponents of Taita Taveta’s claim to Mtito Andei have been living in fear of attacks by fellow residents who see them as sell-outs. In yet another strategic move, Mr Mwadime has tapped former Taita Taveta Kuppet secretary Shedrack Mutungi, who hails from Nthongoni Village in Makueni County, to join his executive committee.