Makueni seeks to stop Taita Taveta from collecting taxes in Mtito Andei

Mtito Andei

The Mtito Andei SGR terminus on May 29, 2017. Taita Taveta has been claiming that a part of Mtito Andei is within its boundaries. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

Makueni County is fighting court orders allowing only Taita Taveta to issue business permits and collect taxes in Mtito Andei.

