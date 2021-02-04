Major operation to mop up illegal guns in Isiolo, Marsabit and Wajir

The government is planning a major disarmament in the Northern Kenya counties of Marsabit, Wajir and Isiolo to mop up illegal guns and tame runaway cases of banditry and cattle rustling.

Violent cases of cattle theft in the vast region, which have left a trail of death and destruction over the past few months, have been linked to supremacy battles and jostling for power among local leaders and politicians.

“Possession of illegal firearms among the communities has been a major contributory factor to the frequent inter-communal conflicts in Marsabit and the neighbouring counties and we have plans to launch an immediate disarmament in those regions,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr Matiang’i stated that proliferation of illegal firearms among the communities is one of the biggest security challenges facing the region.

The CS noted the police were pursuing illegal gun owners and the politicians behind the lawlessness in the expansive region.

He further revealed 342 firearms were surrendered during a voluntary disarmament undertaken in the region last year. Political battles for the control of power and devolved resources have also been blamed for the escalating ethnic tensions in the Northern region.

More police stations

The government has also unveiled plans to set up police stations and posts in vast areas where government presence has in the past not been felt.

Under the plans, police officers born in the region will be delocalised (transferred to other places) to defuse tensions, alongside a crackdown on and monitoring of social media users and vernacular FM Stations.

Separately, Community Initiative and Facilitation Assistance (CIFA Kenya) Chief Executive Officer Adan Waqo has blamed insecurity in the region on entrenched selfish political and economic interests.

“There are many cartels benefitting from the conflicts in Marsabit and disarmament alone can’t restore peace,” Mr Waqo said.

Marsabit County Police Commander Samuel Mutunga accused the local communities of shielding criminals.

In efforts to tame terror attacks, CS Matiang’i also met the leadership of Mandera County to strategise on how to curb al-Shabaab attacks.