Six traders charged with defrauding farmers’ society Sh11bn land

Six traders have been charged with defrauding a farmer’s society of 452 hectares of land valued at Sh11 billion within Mavoko, Machakos County.

Mohamed Kuroyow, Mohamed Salat Ibrahim, Omar Khalif Adan, Adow Ahmed Mohamede, Jeremiah Mutisya Paul and Joseph Njue were charged before Milimani Principal Magistrate Rose Ndubi.

The traders are accused of defrauding Drumvale Farmer’s Cooperative Society members of the said acres of land.

They denied a charge of obtaining registration of the 452 hectares fraudulently on diverse dates between February 2018 and January 2021.

They allegedly committed the fraud at Ardhi House while in the company of others not before the court. Ms Njue heard the suspects procured registration of the land in their names.

The land is known as Mavoko Block 12 No.IR204303 LR.8529/7 (Originally8529/1).

They denied another count of hiving off 141 hectares from the 452 hectares of the said land and registering it in the name of Ganana Developers Limited.

The suspects were each freed on Sh10m bond with one surety of similar amount or alternative cash bail of Sh5 million.

The magistrate directed the prosecution to furnish the accused with witness statements to prepare their defenses.

The case will be heard on May 30,2024.