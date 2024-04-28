Portland Cement to evict 'squatters' who have not regularised their plots

Hundreds of squatters at the East African Portland Company (EAPCC) in Mavoko sub-County, Machakos County, are facing eviction from the prime land after failing to regularise their plots.

The cash-strapped cement giant is currently in the process of disposing of 2,872 non-registered plots, six months after the regularisation process started.

On 17 October 2023, EAPCC issued a 14-day public notice in local dailies offering to sell land parcels LR No 8784/144,145 and 653 measuring 709 acres under the regularisation model. Homeowners occupying the plots were to be given first priority.

However, a significant percentage of plot owners have failed to register their plots, prompting the company, in collaboration with Geoner Consultants, to advertise in local dailies on April 24, 2024, for a tender to dispose of the unclaimed plots.

Over the past two weeks, surveyors accompanied by armed police, have been combing the land to identify unregistered plots, much to the chagrin of the locals.

Members of the public have been invited to apply for some 2,872 plots measuring 40x80 ft, 50x100 ft and special plots. The bidding will close on 2 May.

Nation could not independently ascertain whether the terms of sale remain the same as the earlier offer or have been revised upwards.

Earlier offers, made as a special offer to "squatters" living on the land after intense negotiations, saw 50m x 100m plots going for Sh750,000, 40m x 80m plots for Sh600,000 and 40m x 60m plots for Sh480,000.

Each plot owner was required to produce a membership certificate, a copy of their identity card and a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) pin.

Over 100 structures built on Portland Cement land in Mavoko destroyed

After an offer letter was issued to a plot owner through the consultant, he/she was required to pay a deposit of Sh100,000 and then obtain the sale agreement from EAPCC and the beacon certificate.

On completion of the payment, under a three-year instalment period, a title deed is issued to the landowner.

However, the three recognised structured umbrella groups, including Syokimau Mavoko Community Association, Ngwatanio ya Mukamba Self Help group and Kathama Welfare Association, are charging an additional Sh20,000 for surveying services to the plot owner before he receives a recognition letter.

The new move has caused panic among residents who have not been able to register their plots. They fear that they might lose their homes since most of the plots are occupied by residential houses, churches and schools.

Ms Mary Nzila, 55, told the Nation that she had been ill for some time and could not afford to pay for her plot.

"This has been my home for the past 10 years. I lost my job after falling ill. I have no choice but to await my fate," said Ms Nzila.

Mr John Kamunge, 67, told the Nation that he bought his plot from the original owner for Sh300,000 two years ago, but when he went to register, he found that someone else had registered the same plot at the EAPCC.

"Multiple allocation of the same plots is a big setback. When the regularisation process started, it became a cash cow for some unscrupulous people with connections," said Kamunge.

A senior official of the EAPCC, who spoke to the Nation in confidence on Saturday, said the unregistered plots would be disposed of and the current occupants would either vacate voluntarily or be evicted.

"You cannot continue to live on a plot that is not legally yours, you must vacate or be forcibly evicted. This is what will happen to those who have not registered their plots," he said.

In 2019, the EAPCC board resolved to dispose of some of its 16,000 acres of land in Mavoko to raise Sh45 billion to settle debts and turn the company around. Two plots of land have since been transferred to KCB Bank to settle a loan.