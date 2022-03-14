Nzioka Waita tells off Kalonzo over Machakos race

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has dismissed claims that he had shelved his Machakos governorship ambition and was instead eyeing the Nairobi deputy governor post in the August 9 polls.

Mr Nzioka, who is the leader of Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) accused Wiper of the propaganda.

During his talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Saturday, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka reportedly pushed for Mr Waita to drop out of the Machakos governorship race ostensibly to enhance chances of a Wiper candidate succeeding Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

On Sunday, after pledging to support Mr Odinga, Mr Musyoka rolled out a campaign to ensure that his party clinched most of the seats in the region to the chagrin of a section of supporters of Mr Odinga in the region.

Mr Nzioka is facing 8 challengers among them former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Machakos Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi.

The three will have to battle it out for the Wiper ticket in party primaries.

“We have every reason to believe that this fake news is sponsored by our rivals for political expediency after sensing defeat. It is a dangerous pattern that lies, and propaganda has become the trademark of Wiper campaigns and its sympathizers have fashioned it as a tool to manoeuvre and hoodwink the public. This is a rather desperate attempt to redeem their diminishing political fortunes,” Mr Waita said in a statement.

Further, CCU secretary general Philippe Sadjah cautioned the former vice president against attempting to meddle with the affairs of the party.

“Mr Musyoka should not forget that CCU is an independent party, which is not a member of the One Kenya Alliance,” he told the Nation.

The censure by CCU came amid heightened calls for Ukambani political leaders to unite so that the region delivers significant votes to Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana called out the Wiper leader who is widely seen as the Ukambani political kingpin for attempting to lock out other parties from the region.