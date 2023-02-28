Mother on the run after minor is hacked to death in Kangundo

A woman in Kangundo, Machakos is suspected to have killed her 10-year-old daughter after an altercation.

The body of the minor identified as Angela Ndolo was found in their house on Sunday midnight in Matithini, Kivaani area.

Police who have since launched investigations said their main suspect is the mother who has since gone underground.

According to police, the girl had had an altercation with her parents over claims she refused to go to school and ran away from their main house and went to seek refuge at her grandparents’ house in the same area.

When police visited the scene, they found the minor with multiple injuries on her body.

Police recovered a blood-stained machete, spear, chapati rolling pin, a T-shirt and stick.

Police said they are following crucial leads into the incident they suspected to be murder.

The body was moved to Kangundo Level IV hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Middle-aged woman's body

In Kiambu, a middle-aged woman's body was on Monday found dumped in River Theta, Kiambu county.

Police said it is not yet clear who had dumped the body in the river.

A witness told police that when she went to collect animal feeds, she found a body in the water.

There were other women fetching water as well and she immediately called them and alerted the victim’s relatives.

A relative of the woman said she was at home when she was informed about the incident.

“I don't know what caused her death. It took me some time to realise she was my relative,” she told the police.

The body was later transferred to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old woman was found dead in a suspected murder incident in Naivasha.

The body of Serah Mugure Njenga was found in her house in Kabati area with a stab wound in the chest.

Police said her husband was missing at the time the body was discovered on Sunday night.

The body was moved to a mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.