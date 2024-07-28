Athi River residents clash with police, thwart eviction

A scuffle broke out between a contingent of Nairobi-area police officers and residents of Munyeti Farm in Athi River, Machakos County, over a botched demolition exercise on a disputed piece of land amid brewing tensions.

The bone of contention is a 50-acre prime piece of land that has pitted residents against two people claiming to represent the NSSF Staff Pension Scheme.

On Saturday afternoon, angry locals clashed with police officers whom they accused of harassing and intimidating them in an attempt to thwart plans to demolish and forcibly evict dozens of homeowners.

The officers, said to be from Nairobi, had camped at the Mombasa Road turn-off from 6am until noon, waiting after the private bulldozers hired earlier by the owners allegedly refused to use their machines for the demolition.

At around 1pm on Saturday, the officers, led by two vehicles branded National Social Security Fund (NSSF), went to the farm to evict the occupants but were met with fierce resistance.

The occupants of the NSSF vehicles, who claim ownership of the land, had to run for safety as the crowd charged at them. Attempts to get comments from the fleeing individuals were unsuccessful. The officers, who were not armed with eviction orders, were forced to leave in a hurry.

"The officers claim they are acting on orders from above to oppress the locals. Some of the officers were wearing balaclavas to hide their faces. We are aware that some people claiming to be from the NSSF Staff Pension Scheme are using unorthodox means to illegally acquire the land," said Mr Jackson Kasamu, spokesman for the locals, who say they have an ongoing court case.

Mr Peter Kasioki, 40, told the Nation that he has been living on the land since 2020 when he bought a plot, but lately, he has been living in fear of hired thugs and policemen.

"Some people have been visiting the land in government vehicles in a well-orchestrated plan to evict us. They have been chest-thumping, claiming to have good connections with State House. Let's let the individuals who are claiming the land use legal means," said Mr Kasioki.

The same sentiments were echoed by Ms Roseline Akinyi, who pleaded with security agencies to be impartial in land disputes.

Locals questioned why operations and evictions are carried out solely by police officers without any formal communication.

They say they have petitioned the Director of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate some government officials and questionable title deeds they are using to harass locals.

They also question why Athi River sub-County police officers are not involved, saying the cartels are working in cahoots with unknown police bosses to carry out illegal operations.

Athi River East sub-County Police Commander Jos Mudavadi said he was not aware of the operation and confirmed that the officers were not under his command.

"I am not aware of any demolition nor have I been informed of the operation, the officers are not from Athi River," Mr Mudavadi said by telephone.

The massive demolitions carried out by the government on land belonging to Portland Cement Company in November 2023 are said to have fuelled land disputes in the Mavoko area.