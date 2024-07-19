Tension as over 2,000 squatters in Mlolongo face eviction threats

Tension remains high among the more than 2,000 squatters living in Mlolongo Phase Four in a land dispute after demolition threats by allegedly hired people.

The simmering land ownership dispute pits the squatters against the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), which claims the same piece of land measuring 41.89ha.

The squatters claim ownership of the land through adverse possession dating back to 2008.

The squatters, under the Syokimau Bright Homes Security Self-Help Group, claim that unknown goons have been attacking and terrorising them from time to time and demolishing their houses.

On July 9, several houses were demolished without a court order by people claiming to be agents of the NSSF, despite an ongoing court case at the Mavoko Law Court, which is due to be mentioned on July 25.

The squatters have also written to the police, accusing police officers in the area of being involved in the illegal evictions.

Following the latest demolitions, the squatters camped out at the Mavoko SNP police station on Thursday, July 18, seeking an audience with the security apparatus to resolve the dispute.

"We want answers from the security apparatus as to why they are allowing people to unleash thugs and demolish our houses without a court order despite an ongoing court case," said Ms Josphine Mueni, a resident.

The NSSF officials, who had earlier visited the disputed land for an undisclosed mission, were forced to take cover at the police station. They refused to speak to the media, although they maintained that the land belonged to the state agency.

"We are not allowed to talk to the media. The land in question belongs to us (NSSF)," said one person at the police station, refusing to give his name or title.

The squatters claimed that some unscrupulous individuals were using government offices as bait to grab idle land in Athi River.

"We are living in fear of attacks. Some of these suspicious individuals tend to use government vehicles to visit both communities' idle lands as decoys in a well-orchestrated plan to grab the land in Athi River sub-County," said Mr Lawrence Munyoki.

Mlolongo West Police Commander Anderson Mbai said only a court could determine the true ownership of the land and urged the squatters to seek a court order to stop any further demolition in accordance with the law.

"We have people claiming to be acting for NSSF and the squatters claiming the same piece of land. We understand that there is an ongoing case. I urge the aggrieved party to seek court intervention. Only a court can determine the true owner of the land, not the police," said Mr Mbae.

Land ownership disputes in Athi River sub-County have escalated in the recent past due to high land values and proximity to Nairobi, with security officials recently expressing concern over alleged infiltration of the Machakos land registry by unscrupulous individuals.
























