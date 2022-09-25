Woman killed, two children injured as building collapses in Lamu

A 22-year-old woman was killed while two children were injured when a building collapsed at Mokowe, Lamu West on Sunday at dawn.

Rushda Omar Hussein, an ECDE teacher at Mokowe Arid Zone Primary School, met her death when a section of the top concrete of the family flat collapsed in the Tumbo La Kati area within Mokowe Town at around 1.30 am.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the Mokowe Hospital at around 2 am Sunday.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia, who confirmed the incident, advised residents to avoid living in substandardly constructed buildings.

“The woman was rushed to Mokowe Hospital by good Samaritans in critical condition. She died as she received treatment. Two children, who were injured during the incident, are in stable condition. I urge Lamu residents to stop living in old buildings to avoid similar incidents,” said Mr Macharia.

Mokowe Senior Chief Sharif Alwy said the deceased was trapped under the rubble before residents pulled her out and rushed her to the Mokowe hospital where she died.

Mr Alwy pleaded with the Lamu County government to inspect all buildings, especially the old ones in the area.

He also thanked members of the public for their quick response in ensuring those that were trapped in the collapsed building were rescued.

“All buildings should be assessed to ascertain if they are structurally fit for habitation,” said Mr Alwy.