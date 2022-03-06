Building under construction collapses in Kiambu

Building collapses in Kikuyu, Kiambu County

The A four-storey building in Kikuyu, Kiambu County that collapsed on March 5, 2022 while undergoing construction .

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A four-storey building that was under construction has collapsed in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

