Five feared dead after Kitengela building collapses

Five construction workers are feared dead after a three-storey building that was under construction collapsed mid-morning at the EPZ area in Kitengela.

A section of the building caved in as construction was underway this morning trapping the workers who were not able to run for safety. Some escaped death by a whisker.

Currently, a rescue mission is underway supervised by a contingent of police officers trying to cordon off the area in case the entire building collapses and hurts onlookers. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

"I heard a scream followed by a heavy thud. In a moment the whole area was enveloped by heavy dust then it went silent. It's so unfortunate we have lost young men who were trying to earn the daily bread,” said John Mutua, a motorcycle rider.

The building is owned by a local pastor who was moving in earnest to set up an academy on an eighth of an acre.

Castigated the building owner

Locals faulted the contractor for using substandard building materials.

The county government also got a share of the blame for allowing unapproved buildings in the area. Locals castigated the building owner terming him greedy and insensitive.

"The construction materials used were sub-standard. The house was being built in a hurry. Let the relevant authorities take the responsibility and face the law,” charged John Kamau, a resident.