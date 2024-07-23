Unbearable life for Kiunga residents in Lamu, plunged into darkness for over 100 days

Communities along the Kenya-Somalia border are struggling to survive due to a lack of electricity that has affected the area for more than 100 days.

Electricity is essential, especially for critical facilities such as hospitals, schools and government buildings.

But residents of Kiunga and surrounding areas have been forced to operate in darkness Since April 8, after a generator broke down.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Tuesday, residents said life without electricity is unbearable, noting that many businesses had closed down, resulting in massive losses.

Residents of Kiunga on the Kenya-Somalia border protest months-long power outage

Kiunga has over 3,000 residents, most of whom do fishing and trade for a living.

Ali Aboud accused the Kenya Power and Lighting Company of ignorance for not taking the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

“We’ve been pushing for electricity restoration in this place without success. Today is the 106th day since electricity went off in Kiunga. We’ve incurred massive losses in our businesses, particularly the commodities that require refrigeration, including the fish, ice-creams, ice blocks and others,” said Mr Aboud.

Omar Bahero pleaded with the government to intervene and ensure power was restored, saying the lack of electricity had stifled almost all sectors, including trade, fishing and security.

“This place has become insecure, especially at night. You can’t walk lest you’re waylaid and valuables stolen. Thefts and mugging have become rampant, all thanks to the prolonged power outage,” said Mr Bahero.

Maryam Lali said the lack of electricity has compromised many things, including the health sector.

Ms Lali noted that pregnant women and children have always borne the most brunt as they are forced to deliver at the Kiunga dispensary where there is no electricity.

“You can imagine what might happen when giving birth in a health centre where there’s no electricity. It’s even riskier during times of emergencies,” said Ms Lali.

Contacted, Lamu County Kenya Power business manager Mark Irungu cited insecurity caused by Al-Shabaab militants and the poor road network as key reasons behind the over 100 days of power outage in Kiunga.

Mr Irungu said KPLC made efforts to procure and dispatch two generators meant for Kiunga several weeks ago, only for them to remain at Mokowe due to the challenges of ferrying the equipment to the intended destination.

The business manager called on the residents to be patient as they found means to get the generators to Kiunga before fixing the problem next week.

“We’re in talks with the county leadership and the security team to have the generators ferried to Kiunga, either by road or sea. We expect the problem to be fixed before the end of the month,” said Mr Irungu.