Travellers lament scanner breakdown at Manda Airport

Manda Airport in Lamu.Travellers at the facility have complained of being subjected to manual frisking and risk them from contracting Covid-19, after the X-ray baggage scanner developed mechanical hitch two weeks ago.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Travellers at Manda Airport in Lamu County had to be manually frisked because the security screening machine that broke down two weeks ago had not been fixed.

